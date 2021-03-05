Pope Francis arrived in Iraq today, Friday, at the start of a historic visit, amid an official and popular reception.

The visit is taking place under tight security measures that began even before his arrival, carrying a message of solidarity.

An official reception ceremony took place for the Pope at the presidential palace, where he was received by Iraqi President Barham Salih.

Before that, the Pope of the Vatican was received, at Baghdad International Airport, by Mustafa Al-Kazemi, the Iraqi Prime Minister, and a large number of senior officials.

The Pope’s visit to Iraq is the first of its kind in the country’s history, and it will include five Iraqi provinces, and it will continue until the eighth of this month.

Mustafa Al-Kazemi receives the Pope at Baghdad airport

Groups of Iraqis and the Iraqi Folklore Band participated in the reception ceremony at Baghdad Airport, which presented a welcome song to Pope Francis, while others waved the flags of Iraq and the Vatican State.

Al-Kazemi escorted the Iraqi guest to the Grand Ceremonies Hall at Baghdad International Airport and held a bilateral meeting during which they exchanged welcome and side talks.

Groups of Iraqis lined up to receive Pope Francis on the road to Baghdad International Airport during the passage of his official motorcade.

And witnessing the main streets, which the procession of Pope Vatican Francis in the center of Baghdad, unprecedented preparations.

The Iraqi authorities deployed thousands of army and police forces in the streets and along the road linking Baghdad airport and its branches, which the Pope’s motorcade would take during his visit.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi tweeted, saying, “Iraq receives the people and government of His Holiness Pope Francis, to confirm the depth of the human bonds that were the countries of the two rivers, and which are and will remain their historical stage for the meeting of common religions, ideas and human values.”

Due to the preventive measures resulting from the emerging Coronavirus pandemic, the crowds who used to meet the Pope on all his visits will be absent.

The Pope will visit five Iraqi provinces: Baghdad, Najaf, Nasiriyah, Nineveh and Erbil.