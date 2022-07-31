Thousands of people – some carrying Ukrainian flags and others umbrellas as a parasol to protect themselves from the sun – have come this Sunday to Saint Peter’s Square for the Angelus mass, at the hands of Pope Francis, a day after opening the door to his resignation; a subject that he has not mentioned during his first public intervention since he returned from the trip to Canada.

The main theme of the Sunday address has focused on greed; “a dangerous disease for society. Because of him we come today to other paradoxes, to an injustice like never before in history, where few have much and many have little or almost nothing. In this sense, the Pontiff has pointed out that “the desire for resources and wealth almost always” has to do with the origin of wars. “How many interests are behind” them. “Certainly one of them is the arms trade; It is a scandal to which we cannot resign ourselves », he remarked.

Francis I underlined in his speech that “material goods, money, wealth… can become a cult, a true idolatry”. For this reason, “God says that one cannot serve two masters, and by this he does not refer to God and the devil, nor to good or evil, but to God and riches.” Can you be rich? «Of course it is possible, in fact it is right to wish it, but rich according to God. He is the richest of all, in compassion and in mercy ». He has also emphasized that “life does not depend on what you have, but on good relationships.”

He also mentioned the pilgrimage trip he has just made to Canada, which he will speak about at the general audience next Wednesday. During the same he has “prayed for the war in Ukraine and asked God to free the population” from the horrors of the armed conflict. “I wish you a good Sunday and please don’t forget to pray.” With these words he said goodbye to the parishioners gathered in Saint Peter’s Square.