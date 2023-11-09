The Pope approves the decision of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. The note: “As long as it doesn’t create a public scandal”

Pope francesco he made a historic decision. Total opening of the Church to the children of gay couples and ai transsexuals. Could be baptized and furthermore there is also the green light from the Vatican to let him do the godparents and the godmothers to communions And confirmations hey witnesses at weddings. This is the decision – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – of the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith with the approval of the Pope. Already as cardinal of Buenos Aires, Bergoglio rebuked those priests who refused to baptize the children of “single mothers”. The Pope repeated it to the youth at the WYD in August: “In the Church there is room for everyone. Just as we are. Everyone, everyone, everyone”. On the Vatican website of the Doctrine of the Faith, the responses to a Brazilian bishop were published, signed by the prefect Víctor Manuel Fernández and approved by the Pope.

A transsexual – continues Il Corriere – “that he had also subjected himself to hormonal treatment and sex reassignment surgery”, we read, “can be baptized under the same conditions as other believers”, unless there is a risk of “generate public scandal“. The bishop asks: “Two homoemotional people can figure as parents of a child, which must be baptizedand which was adopted or obtained by other methods like the rented womb?”. The answer is lapidary: “For the child to be baptized there must be well-founded hope that he will be educated in the Catholic religion“, period. The condition that applies to everyone. The Pope’s message: “The Church is not a customs house“.

