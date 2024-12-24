Francis asks Catholics to “bring hope where life is wounded”
He crossed the threshold of the holy door and claimed to take his message to “the places desecrated by war.”
In a gesture of great expressive force, before a city of Rome completely silent, the elderly Pope knocked five times on the holy door of St. Peter’s Basilica, with the symbolic idea of opening it wide… .
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Pope #inauguration #Jubilee #Hope #incompatible #raising #voice #evil
Leave a Reply