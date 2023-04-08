VATICAN CITY. The Risen Christ changed history. Therefore we must not lose hope in the face of “the power of evil and the icy winds of war”. Pope Francis thus encourages the world during the Easter Vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The Pontiff presides over the solemn celebration, entering the Basilica in a wheelchair. The rite begins in the atrium with the blessing of the fire and the preparation of the paschal candle. The procession to the altar, with the Paschal candle lit and the singing of the Exultet, is followed by the Liturgy of the Word and the Baptismal Liturgy, during which the Bishop of Rome baptizes eight people from Albania, United States of America , Nigeria, Italy and Venezuela.

About 8,000 faithful are present for Mass on Easter night, as reported by Vatican sources.

“The night is coming to an end and the first lights of dawn come on, when the women set out on their way to the tomb of Jesus – Jorge Mario Bergoglio begins in his homily – They advance uncertain, lost, with their hearts lacerated by pain for that death that took away the Beloved». But, arriving «at that place and seeing the empty tomb, they reverse course, change direction; they leave the tomb and run to announce a new path to the disciples: Jesus is risen and awaits them in Galilee”. In the life of “these women, Easter took place, which means passage: in fact, they pass from the sad journey towards the sepulcher to the joyful run towards the disciples, to tell them not only that the Lord is risen, but that there is a destination to be reached immediately, Galilee. The appointment with the Risen is there. The rebirth of the disciples, the resurrection of their hearts passes through Galilee. We too enter this path of the disciples which goes from the grave to Galilee. The women, says the Gospel, “went to visit the grave”. They think that Jesus is in the place of death and that everything is over forever.” Sometimes it also happens “to us to think that the joy of meeting Jesus belongs to the past, while in the present we know above all sealed tombs: those of our disappointments, our bitterness and our distrust, those of the ‘there is no nothing left to do”, “things will never change”, “better to live day by day” because “there is no certainty about tomorrow”. We too, if we have been gripped by pain, oppressed by sadness, humiliated by sin, embittered by some failure or beset by some worry, have experienced the bitter taste of tiredness and have seen the joy fade in our hearts.

On some occasions «we have simply felt the difficulty of carrying on with everyday life, tired of taking risks ourselves in front of the rubber wall of a world where the laws of the smartest and the strongest always seem to prevail. At other times, we have felt helpless and discouraged in the face of the power of evil, the conflicts that tear relationships apart, the logic of calculation and indifference that seem to govern society, the cancer of corruption – there is so much – with the spread of injustice, to the icy winds of war”. And, again, “perhaps we found ourselves face to face with death, because it took away the sweet presence of our loved ones or because it touched us in sickness or calamities, and we easily fell prey to disillusionment and the spring dried up of hope”. Thus, for «these or other situations – each of us knows our own – our paths stop in front of tombs and we remain motionless crying and regretting, alone and powerless to repeat our “whys”. That chain of “why”…”

Instead, “women at Easter do not remain paralyzed in front of a tomb but, the Gospel says, ‘hastily leaving the tomb with fear and great joy, they ran to announce the news to his disciples'”. They bring the news that “life and history will change forever: Christ is risen!”. And, at the same time, “they keep and transmit the Lord’s recommendation, his invitation to the disciples: that they go to Galilee, because there they will see him”. The Pope asks: «But what does it mean to go to Galilee? Two things: on the one hand, to emerge from the closure of the cenacle to go to the region inhabited by the people, to emerge from hiding to open up to the mission, to escape from fear to walk towards the future. On the other hand – and this is very beautiful – it means going back to the origins, because it all began right in Galilee». There the Lord “had met and called his disciples for the first time. So to go to Galilee is to return to the original grace, it is to regain the memory that regenerates hope, the “memory of the future” with which we have been marked by the Risen One”.

Here then is what “the Passover of the Lord does: it pushes us to go forward, to get out of the sense of defeat, to roll away the stone from the tombs in which we often confine our hope, to look to the future with confidence, because Christ is risen and changed the direction of the story; but, to do this, the Lord’s Easter brings us back to our past of grace, it makes us go back to Galilee, where our love story with Jesus began, where our first call was”. That is, he asks us to “relive that moment, that situation, that experience in which we encountered the Lord, experienced his love and received a new and luminous gaze upon ourselves, upon reality, upon the mystery of life. To rise again, to start over, to resume the journey, we always need to return to Galilee, that is, to go back not to an abstract, ideal Jesus, but to the living, concrete and palpitating memory of our first encounter with him. Yes, in order to walk we must remember ; to have hope we must nourish our memory». It is the invitation: «Remember and walk! If you recover your first love, the amazement and joy of meeting God, you will go on. Remember and walk. Remember your Galilee and walk towards your Galilee. It is the “place” where you met Jesus in person, where for you He has not remained a historical figure like others, but has become the person of life: not a distant God, but the close God, who knows you more than any other other and loves you more than anyone else. Brother, sister, remember Galilee, your Galilee: your call, that Word of God which in a precise moment spoke precisely to you; of that strong experience in the Spirit, of the greatest joy of forgiveness felt after that Confession, of that intense and unforgettable moment of prayer, of that light that turned on inside and transformed your life, of that encounter, of that pilgrimage…”. Everyone knows «where his own Galilee is, he knows his own place of inner resurrection, the initial one, the founding one, the one that changed things. We cannot leave it in the past, the Risen One invites us to go there to celebrate Easter. Remember your Galilee, remember it, revive it today. Go back to that first meeting. Ask yourself how it was and when it was, reconstruct its context, time and place, re-experience its emotions and sensations, relive its colors and flavours».

Because it is when “you forgot that first love, it is when you forgot that first encounter that dust began to settle on your heart. And you experienced sadness and, like the disciples, everything seemed without perspective, with a boulder sealing hope”.

But today the «strength of Easter invites us to roll away the boulders of disappointment and distrust; the Lord, an expert in overturning the tombstones of sin and fear, wants to illuminate your holy memory, your most beautiful memory, make that first encounter with Him current. Remember and walk – Francis reiterates – return to Him, find grace again of God’s resurrection in you! He returns to Galilee, returns to your Galilee. Brothers, sisters, let us follow Jesus to Galilee, let us meet him and adore him there where he awaits each of us. Let’s revive the beauty of when, after discovering him alive, we proclaimed him Lord of our lives. Let’s go back to Galilee, everyone goes back to his own Galilee, that of the first meeting, and we rise to new life!».