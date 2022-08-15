“God give peace to the world”. So Pope Francis on the occasion of the feast of the Assumption of Mary. «We continue to invoke the intercession of Our Lady so that God may give the world peace. And we pray in particular for the Ukrainian people, ”Pope Francis said at the end of the Angelus of the Assumption. “On this day dedicated to Our Lady – said the Pontiff – I urge those who have the opportunity to visit a Marian shrine to venerate our heavenly Mother”. “Many Romans and pilgrims go to Santa Maria Maggiore to pray in front of the Salus Populi Romani – he added -. There is also the statue of the Virgin Queen of Peace. mailed by Pope Benedict XV ».

Pope Francis wished at the end of the Angelus “a happy feast of the Assumption to you present here, to those who are on vacation, as well as to many who cannot afford a period of relaxation, and to lonely and sick people, let’s not forget them ». And again from St. Peter’s Square he added: «And I think with gratitude in these days – he added – to those who ensure essential services for the community. Thank you for your work for us ».

From Mary the Canticle of Hope for man

Our Lady gave us «the Magnificat, which we could define as the song of hope. It is a hymn of praise and exultation for the great things that the Lord has done in her, but Mary goes beyond her: she contemplates the work of God in the whole history of her people. You say, for example, that the Lord has overthrown the powerful from their thrones, has exalted the humble, has filled the hungry with good things, has sent the rich away empty ”. The Pope underlined this at the Angelus.

«Listening to these words, we could ask ourselves: is the Virgin not exaggerating, describing a world that does not exist? In fact, what she says she does not seem to correspond to reality; while she speaks, the powerful have not been overthrown: the fearful Herod, for example, is firmly on his throne. And even the poor and the hungry remain so, while the rich continue to thrive, ”she continued. “God, through her, has inaugurated a historical turning point, has definitively established a new order of things. She, small and humble, was raised and – we celebrate it today – brought to the glory of Heaven, while the powerful of the world are destined to remain empty-handed «. Our Lady, in other words, «announces a radical change, a reversal of values. While she talks with Elizabeth carrying Jesus in her womb, she anticipates what her Son of her will say, when she will proclaim blessed the poor and the humble and warn the rich and those who rely on their own self-sufficiency “, she said again. «The Virgin, therefore, prophesies: she prophesies that it is not power, success and money that stand out, but service, humility and love. Looking at her in glory, we understand that true power is service and that to reign means to love. And that this is the road to Heaven », added Bergoglio. «So we can ask ourselves: does that prophetic reversal announced by Mary affect my life? Do I believe that to love is to reign and to serve is power? That the goal of my life is Heaven, paradise? Or am I only concerned with earthly, material things? Still, observing the events of the world, do I allow myself to be trapped by pessimism or, like the Virgin, do I know the work of God who, through meekness and littleness, accomplishes great things? “, He exhorted,” Mary sings hope today. and she rekindles hope in us: in her we see the goal of the journey: she is the first creature who with all of herself, in body and soul, crosses the goal of Heaven as the winner. She shows us that Heaven is close at hand, if we too do not give in to sin, we praise God in humility and serve others with generosity ”.