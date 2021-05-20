«When they talk to me about how politics is in the world, I say: Look where there are wars, there is the defeat of politics. A policy that is not capable of dialogue to avoid a war is defeated, finished. Pope Francis left this warning this Thursday during a meeting with young people from various countries, including a group from Valencia that followed the event by videoconference. At the event, promoted by Scholas Ocurrentes, an international network promoted by the Pontiff to promote the culture of peace and encounter through education, he also criticized the Church by admitting that his “heart hurts” when he sees images of some Catholic priest blessing arms. “Instruments of death are not blessed,” he reiterated.

Under the motto ‘Dreaming together the path to a better future’, at the meeting Jorge Mario Bergoglio spoke with students from the new Scholas headquarters in Valencia, Washington and Sydney. After the young Valencians offered him a virtual rag ball as a symbol of humility, the Pope vindicated the value of origins. «A rag ball is to remember the origin, where the gratuitousness of the game turns out to be much better than the subsequent sophistication. It is to go back to the origin that the game was the gratuitousness of being. In sport and in life, if we lose the gratuity, we lose the game, “he said.

The president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, who was accompanied by the cardinal archbishop of Valencia, Antonio Cañizares, and by the president of the Levant, took advantage of the talk with Francisco to invite him to visit the Levantine city. “When God decides, we will wait for him in Valencia so that we can all give him a big hug,” said Cañizares. In this way, Bergoglio has received invitations to travel to our country, as Loyola, Toledo, Manresa, Santiago de Compostela and Ávila have also expressed the illusion of their neighbors to receive him. So far the Pope has given no signs that he intends to visit Spain soon.