“Disinformation” is one of the great threats facing the media today, as is “slander”, which is “a grave sin by ruining the reputation” of someone using lies. Those are the recommendations that Pope Francis left this Monday in the audience he held at the Vatican with a group of journalists from the CNS news agency, promoted by the US episcopate. “Do not fall for these sins,” he told reporters, lamenting that the press sometimes falls into “coprophilia,” which he described as a “love of trash” motivated by the fact that “scandal sells.”

In the written message he delivered to journalists, Francisco pointed out that there is a need for the media “that can help people, especially young people, to distinguish right from wrong, to mature sound judgments based on a clear and impartial presentation of the facts”. Also that they contribute to recognizing “the importance of working for justice, social harmony and respect” for the environment. At a time when the news can be “easily manipulated and misinformation spreads,” in his opinion the words of the CNS agency’s motto are very appropriate: to make the truth known in a “fair, faithful and fair way. informed ».

In his informal conversation with journalists, he brought up the trip that Jorge Mario Bergoglio plans to make to Iraq from March 5 to 8. It will be the first after a year and a half without international displacement due to the pandemic. «I am the shepherd of the people who suffer. Iraqis will see that the Pope is in their country, “Francis said, ensuring his presence in the Arab nation as long as there is no new wave of Covid-19 infections among the local population.