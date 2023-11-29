Pope Francis urged this November 29 to continue the truce in the conflict in Loop so that all the hostages can continue to be released and humanitarian aid provided,” during the general audience held in the Paul VI classroom.

The pope did not read the catechesis and greetings to the faithful due to “lung inflammation” so as not to get too tired and it was delivered by one of his collaborators, but he did want to read the call to ask for peace in war in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.

Let us continue to pray for the serious situation in Israel and Palestine. For peace please

“Let us continue to pray for the serious situation in Israel and Palestine. For peace, please. I hope that the ongoing truce in the country continues for the release of all hostages and access to the necessary humanitarian aid,” Francis said in a voice weak.

He explained that he has contacted the Catholic parish in Gaza, where hundreds of people are taking refuge, and they have told him that “there is no water, that there is a lack of bread” and added: “The people are suffering. The simple people, the people of the people, suffer.”

And then He assured that the only ones who do not suffer from war are a group “that earns a lot: The weapons manufacturers, they earn a lot of money at the expense of the death of others.”

Francis has taken advantage of the audiences and angelus since the beginning of the conflict to ask for peace and during the last Sunday prayer he celebrated that “there is finally a truce between Israel and Palestine and some hostages have been released.”

That there be more humanitarian aid in Gaza, and that we insist on dialogue: it is the only way, the only way to have peace. He who does not want dialogue does not want peace

“Let us pray that they all become so as soon as possible.: Let’s think about their families. That there be more humanitarian aid in Gaza, and that we insist on dialogue: it is the only way, the only way to have peace. “He who does not want dialogue does not want peace,” the pope indicated in the message read by his collaborator.

Although it was announced this Tuesday that the Pope is canceling his trip to Dubai to participate in the COP 28 climate summit after the advice of doctors, the Argentine pontiff yesterday kept some events on his agenda such as the meeting with the Spanish bishops or with a group of abuse victims from France and held the hearing.

