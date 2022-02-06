EP Rome Sunday, February 6, 2022, 23:32



Pope Francis affirmed this Sunday that the path of the Church of the future is to eliminate the “spiritual worldliness” that has caused more damage than the “libertine Popes” and that is at the root of “clericalism” from which “ideological rigidities” arise. » that usurp the place of the Gospel.

“Clericalism generates rigidity and under all rigidity there is putrefaction. Spiritual worldliness generates clericalism that leads to rigid, ideological positions, where ideology ends up taking the place of the Gospel. Clericalism is a perversion for the Church”, declared the Pontiff in an interview with the host of the program ‘Che tempo che fa’, on Italian television.

Francis also spoke of the migration crisis and has declared that what is done with people who flee their countries in search of a better life is “criminal.” “To get to the sea they suffer so much. There are recordings about the »lager« in Libya, the »lager« of the traffickers. They suffer and risk everything to cross the Mediterranean. And then sometimes they get rejected,” he noted.

In this way, he proposed as a solution a quota system in which each European country welcomes a number of immigrants based on their abilities. A reception strategy “in communion” that he contrasted with the “injustice” that now happens with the countries of first arrival such as “Italy or Spain”.

“Few friends” but “true”



Francisco also explained that when he was elected Pontiff he decided not to live in the apartments of the Apostolic Palace because he needs to cultivate social relationships. Thus, he revealed that he has “few friends” although “true” with whom he likes to talk. “I need to have friends. That is why I have not gone to live in the Pontifical Palace. The popes who have preceded me were saints, I am not. I am not a saint and I would not have been able to », he asserted.

In the interview, broadcast on Italian television ‘prime time’, the Pope revealed jokingly that when he was a child he wanted to be a butcher because when he went with his mother or grandmother to buy he saw that they had a fanny pack, a pocket in which he put “everything the money”.

In addition, he pointed out that if there is something that for him has no explanation, it is the suffering of children. “When I see children suffer, I ask myself: why? Why? And I have no answer. The only way to face this suffering is to suffer with them », he concluded.