Pope Francis called on Chinese Catholics this Sunday to be “good citizens” at the end of a mass during his visit to Mongoliaa displacement that he took advantage of to seek improved ties between the Vatican and China.

The Argentine Jesuit – accompanied by the Bishop of Hong Kong, Stephen Chow, and the archbishop emeritus, Cardinal John Tong Hon – sent a “warm greeting to the noble Chinese people.”

“To Chinese Catholics, I ask you to be good Christians and good citizens,” the 86-year-old pope said, in a statement on the sidelines of his official speeches.

With this first papal trip to Mongolia, a Central Asian country between Russia and China, Francis sought two objectives: to reach an isolated region where Catholicism is a very minority and to take advantage of its geographical proximity to China to improve relations with Beijing.

Pope Francis officiated a mass this Sunday in an ice hockey stadium in the capital, Ulaanbaatarto show your support for the small community of 1,400 Mongolian Catholicsa predominantly Buddhist country of three million people.

Many Chinese pilgrims traveled to see the pope, despite the risks of reprisals on their return. It was “quite difficult to come here,” a Chinese citizen who attended Sunday’s mass told AFP, asking not to disclose his identity.

According to the woman, the two people who organized her group’s pilgrimage to see the

dad were detained in China.

“I am ashamed to wave the national flag” of China, he said. “But I have to pick her up and let the Pope know how hard it is for us,” she explained.

On Sunday morning, Francis met with representatives of other Mongolian religions at the Hun Theatre, which has the structure of a traditional yurt. Christian leaders and representatives of Buddhism, shamanism, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, the Russian Orthodox Church, Mormons and Baha’i participated in the meeting.

The Catholic community in Mongolia barely numbers about 1,400 faithful.

“Religious traditions, with all their distinctiveness and diversity, have an impressive potential to benefit society,” the pontiff declared.

Natsagdorj Damdinsuren, who runs a Mongolian Buddhist monastery, said Francis’ visit “demonstrates the solidarity of humanity.”

Nomin Batbayar, an 18-year-old Mongolian student who attended the mass celebrated by the pope, celebrated Francis’ call for interreligious dialogue.

“I feel like he’s a really authentic person,” he said. “China doesn’t really support him, but his people are present today,” he said, referring to the Chinese pilgrims who traveled to Mongolia. At the liturgy, a Chinese woman said she felt “blessed” to see the pope.

“Having our own religion does not mean that we are against our country,” he defended.

The Holy See last year renewed an agreement with Beijing that allows the two parties to have a say in the appointment of bishops in China. Some critics describe it as a dangerous concession by the Vatican, in exchange for maintaining its presence in the country.

Francis was officially received by the Mongolian authorities on Saturday in the huge sukhbaatar square. The Pope defined himself as a “pilgrim of friendship” and praised the “wisdom” and the rich and ancient culture of the country, where ranchers and farmers are “respectful of the delicate balances of the ecosystem.”

He also denounced the “threat of corruption, which poses a serious danger to the development of any human community.” The pope will end his visit to Mongolia this Monday at noon.

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, AFP