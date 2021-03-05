Pope Francis landed this Monday at noon in Baghdad, where he will begin a three-day trip through six cities. A risky expedition due to the health and security crisis in which the country is plunged, but of enormous political and spiritual significance. “An obligation to a land martyred for years,” he specified on board the papal plane before journalists. The pontiff, the first to visit the country and a region with a Shiite majority, wants to get closer to the Christian minorities in Iraq and, at the same time, build bridges with Islam and meet one of its main leaders: Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani. At the airport, the country’s prime minister, Mustafa al Khadimi, and a government delegation were waiting for him. Then he went to the presidential palace aboard an armored passenger car – something unusual for him – where he will be received by the head of state, Barham Ahmed Salih Qassim.

The Pope has found himself a country confined by the pandemic and subjected to extreme security measures. The population will inevitably attend their acts through the windows and televisions in their homes. Except for the mass for 10,000 people that he will celebrate in an Erbil stadium on Sunday, the rest of the appearances will be behind closed doors and with a reduced number of participants. Francisco, however, considered the trip cannot be postponed for some reasons that he explained in his first speech to the president. “In recent decades, Iraq has suffered the disasters of wars, the scourge of terrorism and sectarian conflicts often based on a fundamentalism that cannot accept the peaceful coexistence of various ethnic and religious groups, of diverse ideas and cultures. All this has brought death, destruction, and still visible ruins, and not only on a material level: the damage is even more profound if you think about the heart wounds of many people and communities, which will take years to heal ”.

The trip, described by high Vatican sources as the “most important of this pontificate”, also has a geopolitical component that seeks to build bridges with the Shiite community, in permanent dispute with the United States. Francisco condemned as soon as the violence arrived and “the plague of corruption, the abuses of power and the illegality in which the country has been plunged in recent times.” “No more extremisms, factions, intolerances,” he said. But he also launched a message for international sailors that they should not “impose ideological and political interests”, claiming the sovereignty of the country that welcomes them these days. “That private interests cease, those external interests that are indifferent to the local population.” A veiled reference to the multiple interference of the United States in a land that has become a battlefield for geostrategic and energy interests, but also for confrontation with other countries such as Iran.

Francis, in fact, always opposed the 2003 war in Iraq, promoted under the false premise of a supposed weapons of mass destruction that the Saddam Hussein regime housed. The pontiff even blessed a tent in the Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires (Argentina) protesting the conflict and asking for peace, as the Argentine news agency Télam recalled this week. “The international community has a decisive role to play in promoting peace in this land and throughout the Middle East. As we have seen during the long conflict in the neighboring nation of Syria ”.

Francis’ travels —this is number 33— have always been directed to the peripheries of the world and of Christianity. Places where Christian communities live under threat or have suffered attacks caused by armed conflicts, such as Iraq. “The name of God cannot be used to justify acts of homicide, exile, terrorism and oppression,” he said in his first speech. “Also in Iraq, the Catholic Church wishes to be a friend of all and, through dialogue, to collaborate constructively with other religions, for the cause of peace,” he insisted.

Christians numbered 1.5 million of the 25 million Iraqis in 2003, when the US intervention toppled Saddam Hussein. Today the estimates are between 150,000 and 300,000 out of a total of 40 million citizens (57% under 25 years of age). At first they were victims of the wars and sectarianisms of the country in the middle of the first decade of this century. Between 2014 and 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) tried to end its presence in the areas it controlled. They marked their houses with the letter “n”, for Nazarenes. And in many cases, also among the Yazidis, they sold women as slaves. In all, the pope is scheduled to deliver seven speeches, all in Italian.

The most important appointment, in fact, is scheduled for Saturday, when it will be seen in Najaf with the spiritual leader of the Shiites of Iraq (about 60% of the population) and one of the most influential figures of Shi’ism in the world. : Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani. The official program describes it as a courtesy meeting. But its magnitude transcends the merely formal. Sistani, 90, does not appear in public and receives hardly any visitors. Since Saddam Hussein was overthrown, he has become one of the country’s leading figures. It is not known whether a joint document such as the one that involved the agreement on the Human Fraternity for Peace in the World that he drew up in 2019 with Sheikh Ahmed al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar and the highest Sunni authority, will be signed. But the meeting has been highly appreciated by the Shiite community, whose militias have suspended any military act during the pontiff’s visit.

Safety will be one of the keys to the trip. Francisco will make all his trips in the cities he will visit (Baghdad, Mosul, Erbil, Najaf, Qaraqosh) aboard an armored and covered car (he usually does it on board a regular passenger car or in a kind of convertible vehicle). Security, especially since the route has been known for a long time, has been reinforced in all the places that the Pope will tread. The memory of the double attack on January 21 that killed 32 people in Baghdad and the rocket attack on a coalition base adjacent to the Erbil airport on February 15 still weighs heavily. The strong symbolism of the trip will have high points in places like Mosul, from where the ISIS leader, Abubaker al Baghdadi, proclaimed himself Caliph of all Muslims in 2014 after conquering the city.