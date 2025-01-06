This is the Italian nun Simona Brambilla, former superior general in Italy of the Missionary Sisters of the Consolata and now new prefect of the Dicastery for Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life
He has also placed the Spanish cardinal, Ángel Fernández Artime, as pro-prefect, an auxiliary position in the same organization
The Pope is concerned about female leadership in the Church. During his pontificate, not only has the number of women holding positions in the Vatican significantly increased, but he has even encouraged them to boldly claim what they believe is theirs. …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Pope #appoints #woman #Vatican #dicastery
Leave a Reply