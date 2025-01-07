He Pope Francis This Monday he named the nun Simona Brambilla as prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. It is the first woman to take office of this rank in the Vatican, reported the press room of the Holy See and the official news portal Vatican News.

Brambilla, 59 years old, She was secretary of the same dicastery since 2023was previously superior general in Italy of the Missionaries of the Consolata and is the first woman to hold the position of prefect, which “increases the number of women in relevant positions in the Vatican,” highlighted the official news portal.

In the state structure of the Vatican, the dicasteries are a kind of equivalent to ministries of a State, and function as the main organizations of the Roman Curia, made up of the set of institutions responsible for the Vatican administration.

Brambilla will exercise her leadership in the dicastery for which she has been appointed with the support of Spanish Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artimewho was named pro-prefect of the organization this Sunday.

The appointment of this nun as prefect follows the trend in the pontificate of Francisco de incorporate more women in important positions in the Vatican power structure and within the Church.





This was a request reiterated in recent times in meetings such as the Synod, which approved guaranteeing more presence and responsibility for women in the Church. However, for now the pope ruled out pursuing issues such as the female diaconate. The female ordination still creates division between various sectors and Francisco assessed that it is an issue that is still “not mature.”