The Holy Father, from his room at the Gemelli Hospital, has appointed a new bishop for the Church in Spain. It’s about Ángel Románup to time Episcopal in Alcalá de Henares, who will be the next bishop of Albacete, headquarters that was vacant for almost a year when the resignation was limited, for reasons of health, the previous prelate, Ángel Fernández Collado.

In his first words, the elected bishop has given thanks to God for letting his ministry exercise in the Estremera prison. “When I have been with the prisoners I have seen God with them and among them,” he said. He has also recognized the surprise with which he received his appointment: «I got the news on a Monday, suddenly And the first intention was to say no, because I was very accommodated in my busy life ».

The elected bishop of Albacete He was born in Madrid on June 30, 1968. He entered the conciliar seminar of this city as a minor seminarian in 1984. He is a bachelor in theology at the Center for theological Studies “San Dámaso” in Madrid (1992). He was ordained a priest on April 24, 1994.

He obtained a degree in Magisterium from the Complutense University of Madrid (1989) and in Sociology by the Faculty of Political Science and Sociology XIII, of the Pontifical University of Salamanca (2003). His priestly ministry has developed it in the diocese of Alcalá de Henares where he has been a parochial vicar in the parish of San Diego de Alcalá (1994-2002) and attached to the parish of Our Lady of the Temple of San Fernando de Henares (2002-2005).









It has also been Arcipreste de Torrejón de Ardoz (2006-2014). He has been a member of the Consultores College (2007-2022). In this same diocese he has occupied the positions of Director of the Office of SociologyDeputy Secretary of the Pastoral Visit, director of the Diocesan Secretariat for the Movements of Catholic and Responsible Deputy Synodal for the Synod Diocesan Phase on Sinodality.

At present it is Pastor of Our Lady of the Rosary in Torrejón de Ardozsince 2005; Chaplain of the Madrid VII Penitentiary Center (Estremera), since 2021, and Territorial Vicar of the Centro or San Félix Vicaría de Alcalá, since 2024. In addition, he is a member of the Diocesan Presbyteral Council since 2021.