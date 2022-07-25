Pope Francis, this Monday in Canada. CIRO FUSCO (EFE)

Pope Francis has asked forgiveness on Monday for the actions of the Catholic Church in boarding schools for indigenous communities in Canada, where they suffered systematic abuse under a state policy known as “forced assimilation.” The pontiff, who began a trip to the North American country on Sunday, acknowledged that this practice was “evil” and was “a devastating error” incompatible with the Gospel. In a visit to one of these old centers, Francisco has apologized for the “colonizing mentality” of the time and has demanded a “serious investigation” of the internees, in addition to requesting more aid from the relatives of the survivors.

The Pope’s visit, long demanded by the indigenous communities, has the main objective of reiterating the apologies for the role that the Catholic Church had in the old boarding schools for indigenous children: centers of “forced assimilation” that have left disastrous consequences in generations of these Canadian towns. Francis had already declared in Rome on July 17 that it would be a “penance journey” to “contribute to the path of healing and reconciliation already undertaken.”

The six-day trip will be the fourth made by a pope to Canada. John Paul II visited the North American country in 1984, 1987 and 2002. Francis will be present in the provinces of Alberta and Quebec, as well as in the Territory of Nunavut. He will hold meetings with members of the clergy and political authorities (such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada). He will also officiate masses in the cities of Edmonton and Quebec.

Francis’ agenda will focus mainly on meetings with indigenous leaders and alumni of so-called residential schools, as well as visits to the former Ermineskin boarding school (in Maskwacis, Alberta), and to Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut whose population is mostly of Inuit origin. Ghislain Picard, head of the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador, declared Wednesday that it is up to the survivors of the boarding schools to judge whether or not the Pope’s words are acceptable. “Apologies will only be very meaningful to the extent that they produce actions that support them,” he noted.

