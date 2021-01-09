The Pope announced that he will be vaccinated “next week” against Covid-19, within the vaccination plan at the Vatican, while attacking the “suicidal denial” of those who deny its efficacy.

“Next week we will start doing it (get vaccinated), I already have my appointment“, the Pope has revealed in an interview with the Italian channel Canale 5 that will be broadcast in full this Sunday.

“We have to do it,” Francisco insisted after lamenting that there is “a suicidal denial that I can’t explain.” And he added: “I think from an ethical point of view everyone should get vaccinated, because you not only endanger your health, your life, but also those of others “.

There were at least three cardinals infected by Covid in the Vatican. (AFP)

The Pope also recalled that when he was little there was a “polio epidemic”. “Because of which many children were paralyzed and everyone was anxiously waiting for a vaccine. When the vaccine arrived they gave it with sugar,” he said.

“Then we grew up in the shadow of vaccines, against measles, against this, against that … vaccines that were given to children,” said Jorge Bergoglio.

Along these lines, he stated that does not understand “why some say: No, the vaccine is dangerous”. “But if doctors present it as something that can be good, that does not present particular risks, why not do it,” he questioned.

