DARIO MINOR Correspondent. Rome Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 10:17 p.m.



Despite his willingness to put Vatican diplomacy at the service of an eventual negotiation between Ukraine and Russia that would end the war, the truth is that Pope Francis manages to anger one party or the other every time he talks about the conflict. After months in which he disappointed the kyiv government by considering that the invasion was “in some way provoked” and accusing NATO of “barking at Russia’s doors”, he has now fallen out with Moscow for denouncing “cruelty” shown in the war by “the Chechens and the Buryats.” His words, said in an interview with the American Jesuit magazine ‘America Magazine’ published on Tuesday, led to an angry protest by the Moscow authorities.

“I have expressed my indignation at such insinuations and pointed out that nothing can shake the cohesion and unity of the Russian multinational people,” the Russian ambassador to the Vatican, Alexander Avdeev, told the Tass agency, who communicated his discomfort to the Secretary of State. of the Holy See. The spokeswoman for the Moscow Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova, also said that the Pope’s statements go “beyond Russophobia”, even considering them a “perversion”.

Even the Free Buryatia Foundation organization, which defends the rights of the Buryat people, originally from Siberia, and has come out against the war in Ukraine, described the Pope’s words as “lies”. According to this organization, they respond to a “racist stereotype” with this minority and with the Chechens. “And stereotypes remain stereotypes, regardless of who reproduces them: activists, politicians or spiritual leaders,” the statement said.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio’s controversial response came after a question in which the Vatican correspondent for ‘America Magazine’, Gerard O’Connell, asked him to explain his position not to directly criticize Russia for its aggression against the neighboring country. «When I speak of Ukraine, I speak of a martyred people, of a martyred people. If there is a martyred people, there is someone who martyrs them», replied the Bishop of Rome, then pointing out that he was speaking of cruelty «because I have a lot of information about the cruelty of the »invading troops. «Generally the cruelest are perhaps the peoples who are from Russia, but are not from the Russian tradition, such as the Chechens, the Buryats, etc. Certainly the invader is the Russian state. That is very clear. Sometimes I try not to specify so as not to offend and rather to condemn in general, although it is well known who I am condemning. It is not necessary to put the first and last name », he remarked.

The Pope took the opportunity to recall once again that the position of the Holy See in the face of the conflict is based on “seeking peace and seeking understanding”, for which reason Vatican diplomacy moves “in that direction” and “is always ready to a mediation”. He also recalled how two days after the invasion began, he himself went to the Russian Embassy with the intention of conveying to Putin his predisposition “to travel (to Moscow) on the condition that he would allow me a small window to negotiate,” although his offer was refused by the Kremlin.

Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with the States of the Holy See, a position equivalent to that of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, had already made it clear a few days before that the tiny State offered itself “if it were opportune and necessary” to host an eventual negotiation between Russia and Ukraine. “The Holy Father would welcome it very positively if the request comes from both parties with good intentions and the spirit of seeking peace, dialogue and the end of this terrible war,” Gallagher said in an interview with a Mediaset Italia television channel. . The only known fruits that the mediation of the Holy See has given so far has been the facilitation of the exchange of civilian and military prisoners between both sides.

The Pope shows his support for a group of Ukrainians. /



EFE



Russia is not, in any case, the only international power with which the Vatican has problems in its diplomatic relations. Although only a month ago the agreement with China on the appointment of bishops in the Asian giant was renewed for another two years – the main stumbling block for the development of the local Catholic Church – the authorities in Beijing torpedoed the pact last Thursday by appointing by his account to a bishop of a diocese not recognized by Rome.

Dialogue with China



The Holy See reacted to the news of the “investment ceremony” of Monsignor Giovanni Peng Weizhao with “surprise” and “regret”, considering that it was a violation of the agreement, the content of which is secret and was signed for the first time in 2018 Although the Vatican wanted “similar episodes not to be repeated”, it did not threaten to interrupt relations. “We reaffirm our full readiness to continue a respectful dialogue on all issues of common interest,” the Holy See said in a statement.

And the Pope insists on the same line in his controversial interview in ‘America Magazine’. «With China I have opted for the path of dialogue. It is slow, it has its failures, it has its successes, but I can’t find another way. And I want to underline this: the Chinese people are a people of great wisdom and they deserve my respect and admiration. And that’s why I try to talk.”

President of the Ukrainian football federation arrested for fraud

The war has not completely stopped the rest of Ukraine’s political and institutional affairs. Not even the dark ones. The president of the National Football Association, Andriy Pavelko, was arrested on Tuesday accused of embezzling funds from the organization, according to his own lawyer. The defendant, who denies the facts, would have illegally used money destined to build a factory of artificial soccer fields. The facts would be prior to the invasion, since the investigation dates back three years. It so happened that Pavelko last month defended the “unity” of European football after Ukraine joined the candidacy of Portugal and Spain to organize the 2030 World Cup, an initiative as a sign of solidarity with the country at war with Russia.