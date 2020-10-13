A few years ago, a relative of an imprisoned Catholic political figure chained himself in front of St. Peter’s Square in the hope that the Vatican would make a political decision regarding his country. Three days passed and there was no movement at the Bronze Gate – located on the right side are Bernini’s columns and whose staircase gives access to the official pontifical offices – while speculation about what the Vatican would do. Although Francis does not sleep in the Apostolic Palace, from the window of his official office, the person protesting along with his supporters could be clearly seen. Several kilometers away, a meeting was held where the political impact that this situation could have and the situation the Pontiff faced was analyzed. The general conclusion was that, due to the media impact, the Pope had to do something, whatever it was, even if it was merely symbolic like sending someone to talk to the chained person or, better yet, approaching himself. “Three days have passed, no company would bear such image wear.” But there were those who bet that the Vatican would do nothing because it is one of the few remaining institutions for which the concept of “image wear” in immediate terms cannot be applied. “That company She has existed for 2000 years, for her three days are nothing ”. 50 days passed … and the relative decided to leave.

