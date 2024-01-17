Pope Francis said on January 17 that sexual pleasure is “a gift from God” that is currently “undermined by pornography”during his catechesis at the general audience, in which he warned that “true love does not possess.”

“In Christianity the sexual instinct is not condemned, no. A book of the Bible, the 'Song of Songs', is a wonderful love poem between two lovers. However, this beautiful sexual dimension is not without dangers.“he said, going over the deadly sins.

How many relationships that started in the best way later become toxic relationships, possessive of the other, lacking respect?

The pontiff explained to the faithful gathered in the Paul VI Hall that “if it is not contaminated by vice, falling in love is one of the purest feelings.”

“A person in love becomes generous, enjoys giving gifts, writes letters and poems. Stop thinking about yourself to project yourself completely towards the other.“, he celebrated.

However, he warned, this “garden of wonders” is not “safe from evil and may be contaminated by “the demon of lust”, a “particularly odious” vice.

Firstly, because “it devastates relationships between people” as the daily news demonstrates: “How many relationships that started in the best way later become toxic relationships, ones of possession of the other, lacking respect?” he questioned. .

The Pope warned that lust, on the other hand, “makes fun of all this, plunders, steals, consumes quickly.”

“They are loves in which chastity has been lacking: a virtue that should not be confused with sexual abstinence, but with the will to never possess the other. “To love is to respect the other, to seek his happiness, to cultivate empathy for his feelings,” he said.

The pope warned that lust, on the other hand, “makes fun of all this, plunders, steals, consumes quickly” and judges all courtship “boring.”

But, in his opinion, there is a second reason to flee from the “dangerous” sin of lust that affects sexuality.

Sexual pleasure, which is a gift from God, is undermined by pornography: satisfaction without relationship that can lead to forms of addiction

“Sex involves all the senses, inhabits both the body and the psyche,” but “if you do not discipline yourself with patience, if you do not enroll in a relationship and a story in which two individuals transform it into a loving dancebecomes a chain that deprives man of freedom.”

“Sexual pleasure, which is a gift from God, is undermined by pornography: satisfaction without relationship that can generate forms of addiction. We must defend love, love of the heart, of the mind, of the body, pure love when given each other, and that is the beauty of the sexual act,” he alleged.

Thus, he encouraged fighting lust and the “objectification” of people, stressing that “it is important” to preserve “the beauty that makes us believe that building a story together is better than launching into an adventure.

“Cultivating tenderness is better than bowing down to the demon of possession, true love does not possess, it gives, serving is better than conquering.. Because if there is no love, life is sad loneliness,” she concluded.

*With information from EFE

