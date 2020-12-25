Antonio Díaz —the real name of the Mago Pop— has few dreams left to fulfill. One of them is acting on Broadway, and it was going to become a reality this summer, but the coronavirus delayed what will be, when it is fulfilled, says Díaz without losing hope, the most important moment of his career. Another of his dreams was to have his own theater. In March 2019 he managed to materialize that “vital dream” by buying the Victòria theater in Barcelona. However, the pandemic once again truncated his plans and forced him to close and postpone the show Nothing is impossible, with which he continued to accumulate records, something to which the highest grossing European magician in the world is already accustomed.

He does not lavish on social networks or debate current issues. Antonio Díaz, 34, is a discreet person. The illusionist, actor and businessman had filled the agenda with professional challenges for this 2020, and although they have not turned out as he expected, they have been able to “resist and continue dreaming,” he explains by video call. “It has been very hard,” he acknowledges, when the pandemic caught him during the first year of launching his brand new theater. “This makes you see that anything can happen, even what seems impossible.” Díaz spins the title of the show even with a pandemic. But all this, no doubt, has also served to reaffirm that he has a solid project. “I am very optimistic and I know that we will move forward”, although I hope that something like this does not happen again.

This illusionist’s illusions seem intact, despite the fact that it is the second time he has resumed the show since March. “The world of theater is very complicated right now. For us to open is not only a numerical question, because right now it is very difficult for the numbers to appear in a show like ours ”, he acknowledges. Now the team’s concern is to comply with security measures. “We have to be super picky. Before we had one goal, that the show was extraordinary. Now we want the show to be extraordinary and that the measures are also extraordinary, that people not only have a sense of security, but that there comes a time when they forget and enjoy themselves. This is the biggest challenge: that people forget everything for an hour and a half ”.

Someone who assures that the most beautiful face of success is being able to do what he likes “with a full audience and that every day is a party” —and who has not seen an empty seat in six years of shows with around 400 shows per year – defines as “strange” to face capacity limitations. But he admits that he has been very badly used to it. Díaz is the Spanish artist that has sold the most tickets in the last three years, with more than a million and a half spectators. In 2019 it broke pre-sale records (above The Lion King) and is the first European illusionist to have a television show (The Magician Pop) which is broadcast in more than 150 countries through Discovery Max. Since last October, he has also been on Netflix with The great illusion, the montage that made him famous and in which he leaves both passersby and celebrities with their mouths open.

Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Victoria Beckam, Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Banderas and Arnold Schwarzenegger are just some of the famous people he has left speechless. However, above all he will always stand out when he levitated a ball and turned it into an apple in a nod to gravity before Stephen Hawking. “If I told you before that Broadway, if it happens, it will be a highlight In my career, surely meeting Hawking is another. That moment is something that I keep forever. Because it is unforgettable ”.

But even someone as Antonio Díaz faces criticism from the industry at some point. Genii, a prestigious magazine about magic accused him of using tricks of other colleagues without permission. “It is something that occurs regularly in this world,” he reveals. Two of his great idols Copperfield and Houdini faced the same accusations. “In the end all things appear, disappear, teleport, levitate. There are six or seven types of effects. Everything can seem, there can always be doubts, and when you are very visible and make hundreds, thousands of illusions, it is normal for these things to happen ”, he acknowledges. This is something he doesn’t shy away from talking about, but worries him. To avoid this, you now have an R&D team to develop your own illusions.

“No”, he answers emphatically when asked if he ever imagined that he would achieve everything he has achieved. Although the truth is that he always dreamed of doing great things. “I dreamed of doing great shows. With flying and being able to make big things disappear. The truth is that little by little, what is happening allows you to dream of the following ”. Díaz does not remember the moment he fell in love with magic. “My mother always says that I started very small and that I only did that.” In the municipality where he grew up, in Badia del Vallès, a municipality on the northern outskirts of Barcelona, ​​magic does not come naturally. “It is a place where I am happy to have grown up, they spend many hours in the street with friends. But I, being a very introverted person, eventually spent more and more hours at home rehearsing ”. Díaz does not hesitate to admit that he was a “strange” child. “Imagine, to be a magician,” he jokes. Today his parents and his brothers – “who are not only my best friends, but are my idols” – continue to be his greatest support and he will be able to spend this Christmas with them.

Díaz is happy to envision his future. When he combs gray hair and leaves the stage, he will dedicate himself to programming and producing new shows at the Victòria theater, a job he loves. After all, he graduated from the Institut del Teatre de Barcelona and dramaturgy has always been the backbone of the functions of this shy brave man. “During that hour and a half that the show lasts, I am the least shy person in the region. But when it’s over, I’m back to being the shy boy from Badia ”. He is also one of those who, at the end of Show, they always believe that something could be better. That’s why there is only one thing that, he believes, he still has to achieve: the perfect show in the place of his dreams, Broadway. “For me the record would be that it was one of the most important shows in history also in America. Let that day come and say: ‘It’s perfect, you don’t have to touch anything.’ And that’s what we’re doing ”.