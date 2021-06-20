Brazil arrived this Saturday (June 19, 2021) at the mark of 500 thousand deaths by covid-19. Among all the units of the Federation, Maranhão is the one that so far registers the lowest rate of deaths per million inhabitants. The state currently has a rate of 1,209 deaths per million, while the national average is 2,347.

Despite showing better numbers than other Brazilian states, Maranhão’s rate is not exactly low. If it were a country, the state would be 36th in the ranking of proportional deaths. Brazil occupies the 8thth position in this regard.

The State Health Secretary, Carlos Lula, says that the rate lower than in other UFs is the result of a set of actions adopted by the Maranhão government. Among the measures highlighted by him are actions to decentralize and expand the health system.

“Since 2015 the government of Maranhão has decentralized the hospital network and expanded the medium and high complexity service, with ICU beds. So, when the pandemic reached Brazil, we already had 10 new hospitals and other works in progress”, said. According to him, intensive care beds were already reserved before the 1st case of covid-19 was registered in the state.

The government of Maranhão says it opened about 500 hospital beds in 2020. Some were deactivated and then reactivated with the arrival of the 2nd wave, in March 2021. The latest data released by the Health Department, on Wednesday (16.jun. ), shows that the state is approaching 1,000 beds exclusively for the treatment of covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state health network counts more than 30 openings or expansions of health units.

Unlike other states, Maranhão chose not to focus on the field hospital model. The strategy adopted by the governor’s administration, Flávio Dino, was to create an integrated health network and deliver state-run hospitals. The municipalities of Imperatriz, Balsas, Pinheiro, Santa Luzia do Paruá, Caxias, and Lago da Pedra, for example, received new hospital structures.

“It was the expansion of public investment, added to the tireless determination of our team and health professionals, that made Maranhão the state with the lowest mortality rate from coronaviruses in Brazil”, said the governor in an opinion article published in the magazine Capital Letter.

Another reason cited to explain the death rate below the national average is the fact that, in Maranhão, most UPAs (Emergency Care Units) are administered by the State, and not by the municipalities. “On Grande Ilha, in São Luís, for example, of the 7 existing UPAs, 6 are under the management of the Health Department, which took over due to the difficulties of the municipalities in maintaining these units. In addition to these, we have 5 others inside”, said Lula. This proved to be an advantage in the pandemic by giving greater control over people who were interned in the units and speeding up transfers of more serious cases.

The pandemic in Maranhão

The 1st coronavirus infection in the state was identified on March 20, 2020. The 1st death, 9 days later. Maranhão is the state with the highest proportion of inhabitants living in extreme poverty, according to 2020 data from IBGE. It is also where some of the poorest cities in Brazil are located. Access to the hospital network is low and many families live in precarious hygiene conditions, something that makes compliance with the prevention recommendations to covid-19 more difficult.

In April 2020, the state organized an operation to acquire imported respirators from China. The flight carrying the equipment had to pass through Ethiopia in order not to enter the international radar and avoid its confiscation by the Brazilian government. From there, it stopped in São Paulo and then reached its final destination. The saga ended up becoming a book-report written by journalist Wagner William.

At the end of that same month, a survey by Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) pointed out that the number of deaths by covid in Maranhão was growing at the same speed as that of the United States, then one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus.

With the increase in the number of cases and deaths in the State, the health system ended up collapsing in the capital São Luís. This led the State Court to decree a total blockade in 4 municipalities in the metropolitan region for 10 days, starting on 5 of May 2020. The decision imposed the suspension of all activities considered non-essential and the circulation of private cars. It also banned the entry and exit of vehicles, with some exceptions, and limited the movement of people in public spaces. Maranhão was the 1st unit of the country’s Federation to adopt this type of restriction.

“After the lockdown, we had a significant drop in the rate of contagion, which only rose again after the appearance of new variants in the country, towards the end of the year”, says Carlos Lula. With the arrival of the P1 variant, the scenario, previously controlled, became complicated again. However, according to the secretary, the government kept expanding the beds, testing the population and reassessing sanitary measures. “In 2021, we didn’t let our guard down”, said.

The biggest difficulties in combating the coronavirus, according to the secretary, have been the underfunding of the SUS and the lack of national coordination in combating covid-19. “We were never able to speak a single language in the country, pointing out to all Brazilians how we should defend ourselves. Each one fought alone. Each state, each municipality did what they could to defend their people”, declared Lula.

The secretary assesses that the current situation of the pandemic is not comfortable. The daily numbers of new cases remain high in Maranhão, despite the fact that vaccination is advancing. On June 10, Flávio Dino informed that the state would begin immunizing people over 29 years of age. On Thursday (June 17), the city of Alcântara became the 1st Brazilian municipality to have 100% of the adult population vaccinated with at least one dose of immunizing agents. The announcement was made by the governor on his Twitter profile.

Alcântara city 100% vaccinated. Hope overcoming darkness and sadness pic.twitter.com/joxWKKR6UH — Flávio Dino 🇧🇷 (@FlavioDino) June 16, 2021

According to Carlos Lula, vaccination has been the focus of the government of Maranhão. The state has supported 196 of the 217 municipalities with vaccination teams to speed up the process. “We need to race against time in vaccination. That’s our focus. That’s what we’re doing. Vaccinate faster and faster”, says the Secretary of Health.

This report was produced by the journalism intern Jessica Cardoso and edited by the editorial secretary Nicolas Iory

