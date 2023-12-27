The “poorest” Italian political leader with the lowest income? It's Giuseppe Conte. The M5S leader filed his 2023 tax return with the Chamber on Christmas Eve, relating to the compensation received in 2022. Total declared income: 24,359 euros gross. From the document – ​​as shown by the online newspaper Open – Conte elected entered Parliament on 13 October 2022 and the sum deposited is equal to two and a half months of parliamentarian's salary.

This means that before being elected deputy in the last electoral campaign, Conte had zero income, i.e. that in all the previous months the former prime minister did not receive a single euro from the Movement, except for any expense reimbursements which do not have to be included in the declaration of incomes. A condition for being able to apply for citizenship income. In fact, since 13 October 2022 he has received the parliamentary allowance of 10,435 euros gross per month. And his tax return is equivalent to only about two and a half months as an MP. In the other 9 and a half months of 2022, the leader of the Movement appears to have received no salary.

Not only. In 2022, Conte paid only 1,776 euros in taxes, 148 euros per month, equal to a tax burden of 7.2 percent. In fact, in his tax return he reports a deduction for the main residence of 2,327 euros and other deductible expenses of 7,127 euros. To these he adds 1,652 euros of tax deductions, half of which are due to bonuses for home renovations, he further reports Open.