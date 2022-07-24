Spring rains caused damage to the track; the Ministry points out that access is still open for hikers, cyclists and emergency vehicles
August 29, 2015: Belgian Jasper Stuyven takes victory in the eighth stage of La Vuelta Ciclista a España, ending on the Gran Vía de Murcia and in which he climbed twice to the top of the Cresta del Gallo . “I very much doubt that, in the conditions the climb is currently in, no race director aut
#poor #state #road #north #pass #Cresta #del #Gallo #closed
Leave a Reply