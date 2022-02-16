Deportivo Cali won its tenth championship in Colombia at the end of 2021, courtesy of a team led by the Venezuelan Raphael Dudamelwho found how to get the most out of a squad that mixed youth and experience very well.
Despite this, at the beginning of the BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-1the sugar box has been far from showing the level that led them to be champions and there are even quite a few critics that suggest that the team did not strengthen itself in a good way, putting at risk its defense of the title and its participation in the Copa Libertadores .
After six disputed dates of the first tournament of the year in Colombia, Cali occupies the last position of the championship after reaping one win and five losses. As locals, they already lost to Deportes Tolima and more recently to Millonarios, showing that there are clear shortcomings in terms of game construction. They have only been able to score three goals and have received ninesomewhat far from ideal.
Although Dudamel has highlighted the fact that they have not been able to find their best game rhythm, during the last duels he has had problems with the arbitration, since in his words “they are groping them”, implying that their rivals are being favored . They will have to rebuild the path, if they hope to have a good presentation in the first half of the year.
#poor #start #Dudamels #Cali #title #defense
Leave a Reply