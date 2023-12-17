Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The ADNOC Professional League moved from the round with the most goals to the round with the least goals from the beginning of the season until now, after the 11th round of the competition witnessed only 17 goals, which is the lowest percentage of goals compared to the goals scored in the past ten rounds, as the tenth round was the highest in scoring. It witnessed 33 goals, and this round may maintain the lead for a longer period, after the scoring rate in the matches declined.

One match ended in a goalless draw, and it brought together Hatta and Al-Bataeh, while 3 teams kept clean sheets, namely Al-Jazira, Al-Nasr, and Al-Wahda, and 3 teams conceded one goal, namely Shabab Al-Ahly, Sharjah, and Al-Wasl, while the highest result was a victory for Sharjah over Khor Fakkan 4-1 and Al-Nasr over Ajman 3- 0.

The fifth round of the league was the least scored over the past rounds, with 19 goals, after the seventh and ninth rounds with 20 goals, even though there were two postponed matches for Al Ain and Al Sharjah in the ninth round due to their participation in the AFC Champions League.

The sixth round maintains second place in the most goals scored with 31 goals, the fourth in third place with 30 goals, then the first and second with 26 goals, and then the eighth round with 24 goals, and the third with 21 goals.

The league has witnessed 267 goals scored in 75 matches in 11 rounds so far, with a scoring rate of 3.53 goals per match, and it is expected that these rounds will increase in scoring, after Al Ain plays with Khor Fakkan and Sharjah plays with Shabab Al Ahly in the adjournments.

The top scorers changed, after Omar Kharbin, the Al-Wahda striker, and Fabio Lima, the Al-Wasl player, competed with top scorer Laba Kodjo, the Al-Ain striker, as the three players were equal with 8 goals, followed by Ali Mabkhout, the Al-Jazira player, and Caio Lucas, the Sharjah player, each with 7 goals.