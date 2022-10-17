The FC Barcelona is bad, and that means that the Spanish selection has a problem. Luis Enrique’s team is eminently made up of players who are active in the ranks of the Barça team.
Xavi and Luis Enrique recognize that they are in continuous contact to deal with information about their players. The Asturian coach must be very concerned with the level of players like Pedri, Jordi Alba or Busquets.
These are three footballers who are used to, or at least in the case of Busquets or Jordi Alba used to, to show an exalted level, but at the start of the campaign they have not been up to the task.
The case of Pedri is somewhat more strange, because until the national team break he was, along with Robert Lewandowski, the best footballer in the squad, but he has been returning from international commitments and his performance has plummeted.
The Asturian coach can be calm about Gavi. The Sevillian footballer never goes through ups and downs. He is a footballer who has an incredible ability to reset and give it his all in every match. In addition, when he has performed best he has been wearing the elastic of the Spanish team with the number nine on the back.
Another positive aspect that Luis Enrique can take from these last few weeks is the reappearance of Ansu Fati and Ferran in the Clásico. Barça got back into the match when both players entered and attacked Real Madrid’s flanks. There’s still a month to go until the World Cup, and these players can get back into great form.
