Developing nations face a catastrophic debt crisis in the coming months as skyrocketing inflation, slowing growth, rising interest rates and a stronger US dollar could unleash a wave of defaults and inflict economic pain. the most vulnerable people in the world.

Poor countries owe, by some estimates, as much as $200 billion to rich nations, multilateral development banks and private creditors. Rising interest rates have raised the value of the dollar, making it more difficult for borrowers with US currency-denominated debt to repay their loans.

Defaulting on large numbers of loans would further drive up borrowing costs for vulnerable nations and could lead to financial crises, as nearly 100 million people have been pushed into poverty this year by the pandemic, inflation and war Russia in Ukraine.

The danger poses another headwind for a global economy that has been floundering toward recession. Leaders of the world’s advanced economies have been grappling privately with ways to avoid financial crises in emerging markets like Zambia, Sri Lanka and Ghana, but have struggled to develop a plan to accelerate debt relief as they grapple with problems of their own. economic.

As rich countries brace for a global recession and try to cope with high food and energy prices, investment flows to the developing world have slowed and big creditors, notably China, have been slow to restructure loans.

Mass defaults in low-income countries are unlikely to lead to a global financial crisis, given the relatively small size of their economies. But the potential is causing policymakers to rethink debt sustainability in an era of rising interest rates and increasingly opaque credit transactions.

In part, that’s because defaults can make it harder for countries like the United States to export goods to indebted countries, further slowing the global economy and possibly causing widespread hunger and social unrest.

The World Bank projected this year that around a dozen countries could face a payment default next year. The International Monetary Fund stated that 60 percent of low-income developing countries were either in debt distress or at high risk of being so.

Since then, the finances of developing countries have continued to deteriorate. The Council on Foreign Relations recently said that 12 countries now had their highest default rating, up from three about a year and a half ago.

The rise of high-rate commercial creditors and heavy borrowing from China, which has been loath to take losses, has complicated international debt relief efforts.

Fitch, a credit rating firm, lamented that the Common Framework established by the Group of 20 nations in 2020 to facilitate debt restructuring “is not proving effective in resolving crises quickly.”

Since the framework was established, only Zambia, Chad and Ethiopia have sought debt relief.

Experts have accused China, one of the world’s biggest creditors, of setting “debt traps” with its lending program of more than $500 billion, which has been described as predatory. But China has accused Western trade creditors and multilateral institutions of not doing enough to restructure debts and denied that it has engaged in predatory lending.

“These are not ‘debt traps,’ but monuments of cooperation,” Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, said this year.

China’s economy has slowed due to its strict “zero Covid” policy, which the government began rolling back this month after protests, and a domestic housing crisis, making it harder for the nation to accept loan losses.

David Malpass, president of the World Bank, said there was a moral imperative to do more to help poor countries with debt.

“There would be continued setbacks in development in terms of poverty, hunger and malnutrition, which are already increasing,” Malpass said. “And it comes at a time when countries need more resources, not less.”

By: ALAN RAPPEPORT

WASHINGTON