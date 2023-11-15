Eva Perón read from clothes. Argentine politics is an icon of Latin American feminism. Much has been written about the actress over the years, dozens of documentaries and films have been produced. Despite this, many aspects of her life remain a mystery. Although her life was very short, she died at the age of 33, she is one of the most important characters in the history of Argentina.

The book Evita in front of the mirror: essays on fashion, style and politics in Eva Perón (Ampersand, 2023) brings together essays that explore the figure of Perón through fashion written by some of the greatest Argentine specialists in the history of haute couture. “For the oligarchy, Perón was a vulgar, careerist, she did not know how to dress, but it was not true, clothes allowed her to surf the prejudices of the social class,” explained the editor and author of the book, Marcelo Marino, in his presentation this Monday at Casa América, in Madrid. Although fashion has always been a great protagonist of her political discourse, until now it has never been written in such depth about it. Many still remember that phrase that Perón said to Franco during his tour of Europe in 1947: “The poor like to see me pretty. They don’t want a poorly dressed old woman to protect them. “They dream of me and I can’t let them down.”

Madrid, June 9, 1947. Eva Duarte de Perón, wife of the president of Argentina, greets the crowd that cheers her from the balcony of the Oriente Palace. Despite the Madrid heat, the first lady does not give up wearing her mink coat. EFE

The director of Ediciones Ampersand, Ana Mosqueda, explained at the presentation of the book that this work was born as an attempt to understand the character of Eva Perón in all its aspects, without falling into frivolities or partisanship, but with the underlying hypothesis of the use politician who made fashion. For the authors, the biggest challenge when starting to write the book was defining what was part of the story and where the myth that had been created around the figure of Evita began: “There has never been so much talk about fashion.” in the character,” confesses Marino.

Clothing was always an important part of Perón’s story, first to overcome the prejudices of social class and then to rise to become first lady. Perón came to Buenos Aires at the age of 16 to work as an actress and model, and it was then that she discovered the power of fashion. “She allows him to transform, she understands his power,” says Marino. In those early years, according to her book, Perón relied on dressmakers, collaborators and assistants who helped her create her own style.

In the image, Evita kicks off a children’s soccer tournament in Buenos Aires. Keystone (Getty Images)

Later, in his political career, fashion became a political instrument. A great example of this was the tour she made through Europe in 1947. One of the authors of the book, Laura Zambrini, says that due to internal issues of the Peronist Government it was decided that she should be the one to do the tour: “Such a young and beautiful woman how she attracted masses, and this gave her a lot of visibility. It was really disruptive for the time,” says Zambrini.

Perón also had the intelligence to adapt to what he saw. Europe was experiencing post-war poverty and, when the Argentine first lady arrived in Italy and saw the panorama, she decided to change her style to opt for a bun hairstyle. There, her book says, Perón meets all the great haute couture houses in Europe who later look for her to work with her.

The Argentine first lady was, among others, a client of designers such as Christian Dior, Jacques Fath or the shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo. Her life was a complex relationship between the Peronist discourse and the construction of her public image: “The haute couture on her body acquired a meaning of resistance in power. The classes of high society saw her as a vulgar woman,” says the author.

Perón and Eva prepare to attend the first gala of the Teatro Colón season in 1949, a performance that is still a cultural event today. Fusco became Fusquito for Perón, a deal that finally opened the doors to the intimacy of a presidential marriage. Pinélides Fusco

Marino assures that Eva Perón’s connection with luxury was seen on the other hand as a contradiction to her social discourse with those most in need: “It is not easy to find another name that has given haute couture such an intensely political use since “at the same time so transcendent.”

It is also believed that Eva Perón’s wardrobe changes were studied and were in accordance with the activities set on the agenda. In Spain, she was very surprised when in the middle of the hot spring she showed up with a fur coat at one of her crowded events. For Marino this was a brilliant act: “Fashion is to break molds, and she wanted to do it in Madrid.” For her detractors, it was a mistake given the precarious situation that Spain was experiencing after the Second World War. It never rains to everyone’s liking, not even when it comes to Evita.

The cover of ‘Evita in front of the mirror’.

It is these iconic suits that the Argentine designer Pablo Ramírez has represented in a spectacular collection made up of 16 suits in a parade that followed the presentation of the book. In it, the bun, the heels and the pins accompanied the tailored suits and later the long dresses that have managed to survive over time as symbols of fashion in a perfect enclave such as the Linares Palace. “Eva Perón may be the first influencer of the 20th century, an unprecedented icon,” said Ramírez.

Many women who are in politics consider Perón as a reference. Like her, they use fashion as a weapon of political communication. This was the case of Princess Diana or Jacqueline Kennedy. However, for Marino they do not have the same meaning: they lacked class conflict. “Evita was the image of the transformation in Latin America.”