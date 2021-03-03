Vaccination in Colombo (Sri Lanka) with the AstraZeneca vaccine. CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE / EFE

The news that there are Germans, even among health personnel, who have refused to get vaccinated by Oxford and AstraZeneca has made countries that do not have vaccines or do not have enough vaccines very badly. After a misreporting and several doses of ignorance on the part of the authorities, the Germans understood that the UK vaccine was “second class”. Meanwhile, in countries like Brazil, where …