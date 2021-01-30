Cultural Assets initiates the disciplinary proceedings against the nuns for the looting of assets of cultural interest The Clarisas sisters, in the Monastery of Mula. / Ros Caval / AGM

The General Directorate of Cultural Assets has initiated the sanctioning proceedings against the Clarisas nuns for the transfer of assets of cultural interest from the Royal Monastery of the Incarnation to a convent in Elche without prior authorization. The fine that the sisters face for appropriating dozens of carvings, paintings and other works ranges between 100,000 and 200,000 euros, as confirmed by councilor Diego Boluda this Saturday to LA VERDAD.

The head of the Department of Culture assured that said transfer “constitutes a serious offense as specified in Article 74 of Law 4/2007 on Cultural Heritage of the Region.” He added that the file began in December, after the end of the period that the Community gave to the Poor Clares to return the works in October 2020. “It is necessary to remember that from the City Council we continue to reach out to the sisters so that they can solve the illegality they committed as soon as possible and return the pieces. We have tried by all means to solve this problem without damaging the nuns, but unfortunately there has been a null will on their part, “said Boluda.

Up to four times the mayor of Mula and the Councilor for Culture met with the sisters in person. “We propose different solutions through economic collaboration agreements, we try to reach agreements, but the sisters have neglected at all times each of the different aids and collaborations that we have made,” said the mayor of Culture. “We have not been able to show them more willingness to help to end this problem,” he added.