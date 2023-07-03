Monday, July 3, 2023, 08:16



The municipal summer pools of Zarcilla de Ramos and La Parroquia opened to the public this weekend and will be operational from Tuesday to Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This week the swimming and aquagym courses will begin at different levels. The Councilor for Sports, Juan Miguel Bayonas, stressed that public prices will be the same as last year, with discounts of between 20% and 30% for large families and for those who have a youth card. For young people up to 18 years of age and pensioners the price is two euros per bath, three euros for adults and ten for families. Last summer more than 4,000 people used these pools.

The public pool of La Torrecilla will remain closed for the fourth consecutive summer due to its poor condition. The PP plans to build a completely renovated venue.