The Murcia City Council assures that it will soon activate the job pool for drivers and personnel in the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service (SEIS), “with the aim of reducing the number of overtime hours worked by workers and ending the economic hole of 40 million euros that the previous PSOE government team left in the municipal public accounts,” according to sources from the Consistory.

«If the previous government team of José Antonio Serrano and Enrique Lorca had adopted this measure in their years, personnel spending would not have been out of control. Amounts in excess of 10,000 euros per month have been paid for overtime, which added to many other negligent actions in personnel matters in recent years has left this hole of 40 million euros in the municipal coffers,” defended the same sources.

They also pointed out that “the Popular Municipal Group has already proposed the activation of the job pool for drivers of the Murcia Fire Fighting Service in a motion presented to the Plenary Session in May 2022.” The PP urged the socialist government of La Glorieta to “make a call to the SEIS driver employment pool to cover the necessary vacancies without having to repeatedly and continuously go to overtime.”

In parallel, the City Council has launched a competition to provide 45 new firefighter positions to the SEIS, whose first exam will take place on October 21.