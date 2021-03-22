The flood began in the Lipetsk region. Experts recorded the opening of the Don River near the village of Zamyatino, Zadonsky District. Traffic on the pontoon bridge in the area became dangerous and was closed.

During the flood, the crossing will be removed. As soon as the river enters its banks, it will be returned to its place. They propose to go around on the roads Zadonsk – Alekseevka and Olshanets – Kamenka.

As writes LipetskmediaThere are no houses close to the river in Zamyatino, so the residents are not threatened by floods. EMERCOM employees will monitor the situation in this settlement, as well as in others where the danger of flooding remains.

On March 16, the head of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Sergei Borshch, predicted an abnormal flood in the Moscow region. So, on the Oka, the water is expected to rise to 1.8 m above the norm, the level of the Moskva River will also exceed the norm by 0.2-0.3 m.