Before being returned to Poland, the Pontevedra Museum exhibits two paintings from the Nazi plunder. Provincial Council of Pontevedra / Provincial Council of Pontevedra

The Pontevedra Museum opened a very special exhibition on Friday: it is the farewell to the replica of a diptych by the Flemish painter Dieric Bouts, who will return to Poland 80 years after being looted by the Nazi army. A year ago, in full confinement, the Galician center received a letter from the Government of the Slavic country with a claim of two cadres – a Ecce homo and one Painful– which had been part of the permanent display and were now in a reserve room. The State Bar must determine a new home for the work, since it has also been claimed by …