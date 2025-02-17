The Pont family executes the exclusion of the Borges Bain nuts firm. The Board of Shareholders of the until now quoted has approved the decision and has launched the public acquisition offer (OPA) on all the shares at 3.48 euros per share. The success was assured because the Catalan saga controls 89% of the titles.

The decision has been taken after the shareholders meeting held on Monday in the town of Reus, where it is headquarters. The group justifies the movement by “the reduced percentage of floating capital (Free float) of the stock market actions and the optimization of direct and indirect fixed costs associated with the quoted condition. “

Borges reported that he intends to exercise his right to forced sale at the price of 3.48 euros for those shareholders who did not want to accept the OPA. The 89% that already controls will be immobilized, so the offer will not be directed to those participations.

The company thus closes a period of almost 40 years in the stock market. Borges Bain debuted in the Madrid Stock Exchange in 1987 in the Corros market and in July 2017 made the leap to the continuous market.

The latest results in Borges Stock

In a statement sent to the CNMV, the Catalan organization also made public its latest results as quoted, corresponding to the first semester of fiscal year 2024/2025 -between May and November. The period resulted in a Sales fall from 60 million to 55 million euros. The firm continued in losses, which went from –1.4 million euros to –1.5 million.

The last full year, 2023/2024, ended with a decrease in 15% billing to 118.5 million euros for the sale of the agricultural division in favor of the Natural Fund Fund Fund for 70 and 80 million euros . The divestment, which included the business in Portugal and assets in Andalusia and Extremadura, allowed him to abandon the losses and jumped from red numbers of 1.9 million to gains of 17.5 million euros.