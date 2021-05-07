Duel of opposites this afternoon in El Toralín (follow the game live on AS.com). In spite of the defeat last week in Las Palmas, the Ponferradina has not lost the illusion to dispute the playoff promotion and the squad is convinced that by winning this afternoon they will cut differences with the teams that precede them. For his part, Albacete arrives at Bierzo with morale on the ground and with the descent stalking, in a week that also began with the dismissal of the third coach of the season.

In Deportiva, the big news in the call will be the return of Rios Reina, which injuries and covid have kept him off the pitch since the beginning of December. What’s more, Yuri, who did not play in Las Palmas as a precaution, has trained normally Y Bolus anticipated that it will be in the eleven holder. Those who they will not be are the injured Love Y Paris adot, whose place in the team will occupy Adri Castellano and Iván Rodríguez. The rest of the headlines will be the same as in Las Palmas, with the doubt whether Bolo will repeat a 4-4-2 or will return to 4-2-3-1 giving entry to Doncel or Gaspar on the left wing. The blue and white will seek a victory that allow them stay alive in the complicated fight for trim five points to their predecessors in as many days to play for the first time in their history a promotion playoff to First, and despite the differences in the table, Bolo insisted on the need to leave for the game from the first minute to avoid scares.

For his part, Albacete appears in El Toralín after a week in which there has been little talk of the game after the removal of coach and the sports director. The La Mancha club already assumes the decline and Fran Noguerol will end the season as interim coach, being the fourth coach of the white team in this disastrous campaign that coincides with the 80th anniversary of the club. The Albacete faces the game with morale on the ground and four players sanctioneds: Eddy Silvestre, Manu Fuster, Fran García and Carlos Isaac. The whole of La Mancha is located eight points of permanence and next week could consummate the decline mathematically.