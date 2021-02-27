So close and yet so far. Only one point separates Rayo (41) from Ponferradina (40). A minimum income that is the key to the playoff (follow the game live on AS.com). Hence the significance of this duel for sixth place. The red-fringed They arrive immersed in a bad streak: they have only added four points out of the last fifteen and they chain two consecutive defeats in Vallecas (Mallorca and Tenerife), his strong suit until just a few weeks ago. While the bercianos, intractable in El Toralín, they are shown most vulnerable at home, where have lost in their last two games (Zaragoza and Tenerife).

Iraola will have to deal with the important loss of Isi Palazón, who confirmed his positive for coronavirus and will miss the shock to his ex. Antoñín (he already did it in La Rosaleda), Andrés Martín and even Babe are running to take over from the right wing. In addition, the rayista technician will be pending the evolution of Comesaña and Mario Hernández, with discomfort, and you can count on Saveljich after serving sanction. The main doubt lies, one more day, in the goal, where the coach is alternating Dimitrievski and Luca.

Bolo, for his part, returns to what was his home. Vallecas still fondly remembers that tall forward from his golden age, in Primera and UEFA. The Basque coach, whose name rang out in summer to occupy the Rayista bench, has taken the measure of his ex. And it is that his Ponfe has never lost against the Strip: he has two wins and a draw. Bolo does not recover any of the injured (Ríos Reina, Manu Hernando, Kaxe and Iván Rodríguez) and his intention is not to touch too much the eleven that beat Mirandés. The only variation could be on the left wing.

Party Keys

Playing field

Vallecas’s grass has been bad since the storm Filomena passed. After two away games, an improvement in the green is expected.

Bad beginnings

Rayo have started losing in 14 games, of which they have only managed to overcome four (Sabadell, Zaragoza, Logroñés and Espanyol) and draw one (Sporting).

Solid back

The Berciano team is showing forceful defense, where it barely grants chances to rivals.

Aces to follow

Oscar Valentine

He brings a great balance in the spinal cord and is perfectly complemented by Trejo.

Sielva

He is doing his best season since he arrived at Ponferradina and is his top scorer.