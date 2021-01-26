The modern art institution, whose exterior design became an architectural landmark in Paris, will be undergoing a four-year renovation. The works have an estimated budget of 200 million euros. Its reopening will coincide with its 50th anniversary.

It opened its doors in 1977, with its striking and controversial colored tubes in the heart of the French capital, designed by the architects Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers. Today, the Pompidou Center houses Europe’s leading collection of modern and contemporary art, a library, an acoustics research center and a performance hall.

Asbestos decontamination

However, the building has begun to age and restoration works have become essential. Corrosion and usury of the building are the main object of the works that should debut at the end of 2023 and that should finish three years later, before its reopening in 2027.

In addition to this, an asbestos decontamination will be done. This insulating material, previously widely used in construction, is carcinogenic and causes lung diseases.

These works “They will allow a complete renovation to respond to the safety regulations, the technical and energy regulations in force as well as the accessibility obligations for the public with disabilities”, reads the museum statement.

The Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, announced the closure of the museum in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro this Monday, January 25. He explained that there were two options on the table “one was to restore the Center by keeping it open, the other to close it completely. I chose the second because it takes less time and is a little less expensive.”

The director of the Pompidou was in charge of breaking the news to the unions. The center employs a little more than a thousand people, some of them continue to work despite the fact that the country’s museums have been closed since October 30, 2020 due to the pandemic. It is, for the most part, surveillance of the state of the building and the rooms.

It will continue with its cultural mission during the closing

But the closure to the public does not mean that all work stops. During the works, the public library will be installed in a temporary place in Paris so that it can continue its “mission of public service”.

They will also continue working on other projects together with the Center Pompidou in Metz and abroad, in addition to the projects that it has been developing near Paris and outdoor exhibitions, said Serge Lasvignes, president of the Center Pompidou.

It is not the first time that the institution has closed for restoration. In 1997, it underwent a first three-year repair. At that time, to expand the exhibition space inside.