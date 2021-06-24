Óliver Tambaco and José Manuel Blanco present the device, in the assembly hall of the Polytechnic. / JMR / AGM

Óliver Tambaco, 25, and José Manuel Blanco, 20, both students of the higher degree of ‘Electrotechnical and automated systems’ at the Polytechnic Institute have innovation in their blood. This special gene is the one that they have shown in their final degree project, presented yesterday in the auditorium of the center, after a year of t