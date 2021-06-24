The institute takes the first steps to become the next course in an integrated VET center and give training to the unemployed and active workers
Óliver Tambaco, 25, and José Manuel Blanco, 20, both students of the higher degree of ‘Electrotechnical and automated systems’ at the Polytechnic Institute have innovation in their blood. This special gene is the one that they have shown in their final degree project, presented yesterday in the auditorium of the center, after a year of t
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply