The Worker’s Polo stars this Tuesday a day of protests with different cuts of access to the City of Buenos Aires.

This is a collective claim against Axel Kicillof, Minister Sergio Berni and the Buenos Aires police for the release of a militant detained in a settlement. They accuse the provincial authorities of arming “a completely false cause”.

The cuts in the access points of the City began at 9 in the morning, just as the labor movement had announced. General Paz Avenue and Route 3, Pueyrredón Bridge, Saavedra Bridge, La Noria Bridge, West Access, at the height of Route 23, and La Plata Highway were the points where the protesters concentrated.

The claim is for the release of Rafael Crispin, 33, a member of the PO who has been detained since Thursday, February 4, at the 1st Isidro Casanova police station, where the Ufi 13 intervenes under the charge of the prosecutor Marotto.

The hand to Capital, cut off at Puente Pueyrredón. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

According to a statement from the political-social group, Crispin is imprisoned “for defending the right to housing in the La Nueva Union neighborhood, in Rafael Castillo,” in the La Matanza party.

The man was arrested along with other neighbors when the Buenos Aires police and the Edenor company They entered the neighborhood to cut the electricity supply. Crispín, who was at the scene, was arrested and later charged with “attempted aggravated murder.”

“All were released except him. They have armed a completely false cause. It is a criminalization of the fight for the right to housing and goes in the same line as the violent eviction of the occupation of Guernica and the lands that they have been occupied as a result of the housing crisis that is sweeping across the country “, remarks Polo Obrero.

And adds: “We demand from the Kicillof government the immediate release of Crispín“.

According to the prosecution, Crispín he had in his hand a machete with which he was working. The residents of the Nueva Unión neighborhood state that the man was filming with his cell phone and that they have evidence showing the provocation of the police and that it is an armed cause.

“The cause armed by the Buenos Aires police of the governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof and the minister of security of the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, are the most complete example of the attack that those who fight for a house have been suffering,” said the national deputy for the Left and Workers Front, Romina del Plá.

Who also joined the claim was Nestor Pitrola, who left a message on social networks: “The Polo Obrero mobilizes massively in dozens of points for the freedom of Rafael Crispín, for whom the Bonaerense has armed a demented, fraudulent cause, for the simple fact of being a participant in a settlement in La Matanza. We demand that Justice review the injustice. “