Dubai (Etihad)

Mohammed Al Habtoor, President of the Polo Federation, congratulated Ghanem Mubarak Rashid Al Hajri on the occasion of his appointment as Director General of the General Sports Authority, a choice that came his way. Al Habtoor said in his telegram: “I am pleased and honored, in my name and on behalf of the Federation’s Board of Directors, to congratulate you on the confidence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.” Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and your selection as Director General of the General Sports Authority in the country, and this selection that happened to his family invites us to be optimistic about a prosperous future for UAE sports, and we are confident that you possess the ingredients for success, with your great experience in the sports field.