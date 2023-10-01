Pollution, today I do not relate it to environmental pollution, but rather to contagion: Let’s take, for example, a rotten tomato in the center of a basket… soon much of the content in that basket will be corrupted (rotten). The tomatoes around the rotten area also rotted prematurely. Let me use another example: in a sack we have a hundred oranges, one of them is decomposed (rotten). We extract the juice from all the oranges, including the damaged one. The result is that all the juice tastes bad.

I start from these two reductionist examples to reflect:

The same thing can happen in society as in the tomato basket. A corrupt person corrupts (infects) those around him.especially to those who do not have a solid training in principles.

Of course, this if the source of corruption is not removed.

Likewise, as in the example of the oranges, when we live with a corrupt person, we easily look and smell like corrupt people. If the rotten orange had been removed, the juice would not have that unpleasant taste.

Moral: Let’s act against the corrupt, at least isolating them, leaving them alone, taking him out of his anonymity sheltered in the community. The corrupt harm us all, we all, in one way or another, pay for their corruption. But we can even be corrupt without recognizing it: we are corrupt when we bribe a traffic officer, we are corrupt when we do not respect the rights of others, we are corrupt when we throw garbage in the street, we are corrupt when we violate the law, we are corrupt even when We tolerate an act of corruption.

The problem is that We already normalize corruption, which is why we have no problem sharing the table with a corrupt person.that is why we voted for a candidate knowing that at some point he committed an act of corruption, that is why we are indifferent to any act of corruption.

Regarding corruption, There are no grays, there is no middle ground, there are only blacks and whites, corrupt or not corrupt. Nobody is “half corrupt”, nobody violates the law “a little”. The corrupt is corrupt just as the violator of the law is a rapist.

Making our country a state of law is everyone’s mission. All complying with the law, all demanding compliance, no one tolerating violations of that rule of law.

May the pollution syndrome not reach us!!

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact. Thank you.

In case you missed it: