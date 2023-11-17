Milei: 51.1%. Mass: 48.8%. There remains the average of the last fifteen polls recorded in Argentina before the second round of the closest, and at the same time most atypical, presidential elections that Argentina remembers. The heir candidate of the ruling party and the outsider on the right they practically tie when one leaves the decimals and contextualizes those two estimates that are close to above or below 50%, with an average that eliminates from its calculation base the undecided and the blank vote recorded by the polls for bring your photo closer to the image of what we could see this Sunday.

The difference of 2.3 percentage points falls within the margin of error of the majority of surveys published not only in Argentina, but in practically any country. It would be enough for a change in victory with a change of half, 1.2 in favor of one of the candidates, which would be mechanically against the other. There are very few surveys that manage, on paper, to reduce the margin of error below that “more or less” (addition or subtraction) of 1.2 points. Almost none of them do it believably outside of the role. And no average constructed with this raw material can, logically, significantly reduce this window of uncertainty.

In fact, a disaggregated analysis of those fifteen surveys that make up the average shows that the frequency of absolute differences between candidates above that 2.3 is high. What is actually happening is that nine of them give the victory to Javier Milei, but six give it to Sergio Massa. The differences range from 0.8 to 9.9 but in both directions: the poll houses as a whole do not paint a similar race, tight, but with a slight advantage to Milei as the average does. No: the competition photos vary substantially from one another, which only adds, not subtracts, uncertainty to any forecast.

This is because, when constructing a forecast with various sources of information, it is radically different to have a consensus between them than to have such dissent. Faced with such a considerable variance, the arithmetic mean cannot and should not be interpreted without it. That 51.1% of Milei rises to 54.9% but also falls to 48.4%. In the same way, Massa’s average 48.8% bottoms out at 45.1% but its ceiling exceeds 51% in more than one survey. These are the real margins of doubt before Sunday.

It is true that, even so, more polls seem to fall on one side (Milei) than on the other (Massa). But at the same time the most substantial error between the averages of the first round and the final result at that time was, precisely, the underestimation of the official candidate. In the PASO the mistake was for Milei. But the methodological adjustments between then and now were more feasible and credible due to the extended time (from August to October), and because the type of election was notably different. Thus, if probabilities had to be assigned between potential errors (in favor of Milei, in favor of Massa), perhaps the rightward bias is slightly more credible.

In any case, these three sources of doubt (the narrow margin of the average, its varied composition survey by survey, and the error in the first round) advise caution in interpreting the current average as a probable result. In fact, more than an image of the closeness of this election, it is a portrait of the uncertainty that surrounds it.

Average methodology. This average takes into account the latest version of each poll published by polling houses with some field carried out from November 1 to the 13th, consulted on the afternoon of Thursday, November 16.

To make the surveys comparable with each other and bring the final number as close as possible to the image perceived by the polls, the average is carried out excluding the undecided and the blank vote from the calculation base. Thus, if, for example, a survey gives 50% to candidate A, 40% to candidate B, and shows 10% undecided – the percentages of candidates A and B are recalculated based on the total of decided votes, which in this case would be 50+40=90. Candidate A would have 50/90=55.55%. Candidate B 40/50=44.44%. All surveys collected in their original version are listed below.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_