This Sunday, July 28, the elections are taking place in Venezuela 2024 presidential electionelections where Edmundo González hopes to defeat the current government of Nicolás Maduro.

Although Maria Corina Machado is not on the ballot for the presidential elections In Venezuela, since her candidacy was disqualified, the engineer is one of the most recognized figures of the opposition.

Several months ago, the opposition leader was disqualified from taking part in the 2024 presidential race, so since then she has shown her support for Edmundo González’s campaign.

The polls opened this Sunday at 6 a.m. and it was learned that one of the first political figures in inviting Venezuelans to exercise their right to vote was María Corina Machadowho sent a message to his compatriots inviting them to take part in the elections.

“Good morning, my dear Venezuelans! The day has come. It is 5 am and we have work to do. At this time, I ask you to make our national anthem heard all over the world, from your heart. And I want to hear you; show it to me here in the answers. Let’s go out and vote as a family with strength, joy and conviction, because we will achieve it.”wrote the opposition leader on her X account, formerly Twitter.

Polling stations opened their doors at 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, and are scheduled to close at 6 p.m. However, they have warned that this deadline could be extended as long as there are voters in line, since there are more than 21 million Venezuelans eligible to exercise their right to vote.

Through social media, it has been possible to see that long lines have been registered at the different voting points enabled since very early in the morning.

