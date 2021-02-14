The PSC and ERC would have reaped a technical tie in the Catalan elections this SundayBut the nationalists would have strengthened their positions and could reissue the last coalition government even more comfortably. The list headed by Salvador Illa and Pere Aragonès would have obtained 24% of the votes. While the Socialists would move between 34 and 36 seats, the Republicans would go to 36-38, according to the first polls by RTVE and TV3. Esquerra would be ahead of JxCat (30-33), while the great earthquake would occur in the center right, with a debacle of Ciudadanos and the ‘sorpasso’ of Vox both to Cs and to the PP. Those of Santiago Abascal could reach seven seats, just like the liberals; the popular could hardly add five minutes in Parliament. In Comú Podem and the CUP could obtain seven and the question remains of the possible entry of PDeCAT. The nationalists could reach their dream of 50% support. Any possible pact seems very complicated and only possible after intense negotiations.

If these results are confirmed, Catalonia is doomed to a scenario full of unknowns. In an event marked by the increase in voting by mail and the large number of undecided, the work of the polling companies is more complicated than ever. The government options that are handled are all complex and full of edges. According to the data from these first surveys, ERC and JxCat could reissue their alliance and comfortably surpass the absolute majority, set at 68 seats. This would allow them not to depend on the CUP, as happened in 2017. But it remains to be seen if the Republicans want to, although the pressure from the Puigdemont environment will be maximum. In fact, the sum of the three sovereign forces would be higher than four years ago, which makes it likely that the independence tension will not decrease, rather the opposite.

The Most of the polls had already pointed to a triple tie for first position between ERC, JxCat and PSC. The victory of each of them offers different variants. Esquerra’s triumph would confirm the ‘sorpasso’ within nationalism and would reinforce the strategy designed by Oriol Junqueras and Pere Aragonès for a nationalism to a certain point more pragmatic. Without abandoning the commitment to independence, the Republicans advocate opening a door to dialogue with the PSC. That could give way to indirect support by Salvador Illa for an ERC government, although both formations have made an effort during this campaign to veto each other. ERC, even signing a document in which any type of pact with the socialists is rejected.

The Illa’s possible victory would also mean a political earthquake, although the PSC candidate has almost impossible to reach the Generalitat. The only option could be a support from all non-nationalist forces, including Vox and En Comù Podem, an unviable hypothesis. The other option would be in a coalition government with ERC. But if the external support between the two formations is complicated, that they become partners of the same Executive enters fully into the field of science fiction.

The key may be in the push that JxCat has. If Esquerra’s ‘sorpasso’ is confirmed, it would be the first setback for Carles Puigdemont in recent years and would condition his maximalist policy. Even so, enormous pressure is expected towards ERC to reissue the coalition government among nationalists.

The other major focus of attention is what will happen in the center right. The expected debacle of Ciudadanos may condition the future of Inés Arrimadas. Same as Pablo Casado’s. If it is confirmed that the PP is behind Vox, its situation at the head of the popular may be in question.