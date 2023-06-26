A man votes this Sunday in San Juan Sacatepequez. LUIS ACOSTA (AFP)

Guatemala awaits to find out which two candidates will face each other in the second round of the elections. Except for surprises – if what all the polls have advanced throughout the campaign and tradition since the first democratic elections held in 1985 is fulfilled – the next president will be chosen in the second round, between the two most voted candidates this Sunday. According to the polls, the leading candidates are the former first lady Sandra Torres, the diplomat Edmond Mulet and the former deputy Zury Ríos, daughter of the dictator Efraín Ríos Montt, for which reason it is expected that the two that will compete for the Presidency on next August 20. Guatemalans have also elected Congress and mayors.

At six in the afternoon (local time) the polls closed throughout the country and the count began after a peaceful day, with a large influx at polling stations and isolated incidents. The most serious occurred in the San José del Golfo community, in the north of the department of Guatemala, where riots were registered since Saturday night due to hauling, transfers of people from other towns to vote in that municipality. Faced with this situation, a group of neighbors threatened to set fire to a bus with people who were not from that town. The tension continued until Sunday morning, for which the electoral authority decided to suspend the voting, which will be repeated in the second electoral round scheduled for August 20.

In other points, incidents such as the burning of ballot papers were recorded in five of the country’s 340 municipalities due to dissatisfaction with the hauling of voters. According to the prosecutor’s office, up to three in the afternoon, 31 people had been arrested for committing crimes in the electoral context. The independent platform Mirador Electoral has reported more than one hundred complaints for the delivery of goods, farm tools and money in exchange for voting for certain parties.

The votes of the three pointers

Nine million Guatemalans were summoned to elect a president, renew Congress, in addition to 20 members of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen) and municipal mayors. The first round was held this Sunday after a campaign marked by weariness due to corruption that permeates different levels of the State and suspicions of “fraud” by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which excluded three candidates from the process who were going pointers. In addition, in the last days before the vote, various publications have reported alleged bribes that electoral magistrates are receiving from the ruling party.

Of the three leading candidates, according to the polls, the first to vote was Zury Ríos, the daughter of Ríos Montt, the dictator who died in 2018 at the age of 91 while on trial for the genocide of indigenous Maya-ixils during the civil war. The former deputy deposited her vote at the National School of Commercial Sciences, in the historic center of the capital, dressed in a Chichicastenango dog, a traditional Mayan shawl, and accompanied by her daughters. “The vote is the most important thing, it is our voice marking the ballot,” she said before encouraging citizens to go to the polls. The candidate of the right-wing Valor-Unionista alliance is in third place in the polls, with just over 9% of the intention to vote.

The first in those polls is Sandra Torres, who, according to the last poll published on thursday, has 21.3% of the support. The former first lady voted at the Valle Verde School, in zone 15 of Guatemala City. “Today the future of the coming years of our country, of Guatemalan families, is defined and it is important to cast an intelligent, conscious vote,” said the candidate of the National Unity of Hope (UNE), and encouraged the young people to go to the polling stations. During her political career, Torres has swung from social democracy to more conservative positions. This is the third time that Álvaro Colom’s widow has run for a presidential election. The first two she lost to Jimmy Morales and Alejandro Giammattei in the second round.

The last of the three leading candidates to vote was Edmond Mulet and he did so as a family, with his wife, Karen Lind, and one of their two children. The center-right candidate is second in the polls with his Cabal grouping.

“Absenteeism will be higher,” warned Manfredo Marroquín, the former columnist for elPeriódico and director of Acción Ciudadana, a group that makes up the Electoral Viewpoint. These elections have been marked by the disenchantment of the population and null and blank vote rates that have doubled in just over a month, according to surveys.

