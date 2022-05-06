Former General Hugo Carvajal, former head of military intelligence in Venezuela and known as Pollo Carvajal, is offered to the Colombian authorities to deal with state secretsaccording to what his lawyer, María Dolores de Arguelles, declared in an interview with Efe.

Carvajal, arrested in Spain and awaiting extradition to the United Stateswho claims him for a drug-trafficking crime, is interested in speaking with the Colombian ambassador in Madrid, Louis William Silver.

“He (Carvajal) says that there are many things that he knows that are more at the diplomatic level than at the judicial level. So, it would be interesting to speak with the ambassador to discuss issues of state secrets and that they are more diplomatic than court-related,” says de Arguelles.

The former head of Venezuelan military intelligence has claimed to have information, among other things, on the financing by Venezuela of Gustavo Petro’s campaignsleft-wing candidate for the presidency of Colombia in the upcoming elections on May 29, which the Colombian politician has denied.

However, when Colombian Supreme Court Justice Cristina Lombana went to Madrid last April to take her statement, Carvajal refused to speak..

His lawyer insists that he will testify based on his procedural situation in the United States “because in the event that extradition has to be processed in the end, he will have to conduct a trial in the United States. So, what he does not want is to harm his situation by speaking before the account or more than necessary,” he says.

Information about Gustavo Petro

Pollo Carvajal insists that his lawyer explain that he has not said that he does not have information about Petro.

“Having it has it, that he can give it, that he cannot give it, that the information is that Petro has done something or that he has not done anything…, the information has it. Another thing is that at a certain moment he does not want to give it, ”says the lawyer.

The controversy over the possible financing by Venezuela of Petro campaigns dates back monthsbut they become fully topical a few weeks before the Colombian presidential elections, in which the candidate of the left-wing coalition Historical Pact appears as the favorite, according to the polls.

Carvajal, as the former head of Venezuela’s military intelligence in the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, has a large amount of confidential information and values ​​this fact while trying to prevent his extradition to the United States.

Demand a fair trial

The former Venezuelan general was arrested in Madrid in September 2021, claimed by the United States, which accuses him of drug trafficking, money laundering and collaboration with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to bring drugs into the United States.

Since then has tried by all means to prevent that extraditionthrough the request for asylum in Spain, which has been denied on two occasions, although they have been appealed, as well as with multiple appeals before the Spanish National High Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

According to Arguelles, your client has tried to talk to the US, but the response has been that they don’t talk about anything without you there.

“If they offered him simply, you can have a fair trial as it could be in any European country, he says, come on, tomorrow,” says Arguelles.

“So far what they have said, both lawyers and from the press is: You go to America, you plead guiltyYou give us information about what we find interesting and from there we reduce your sentences, ”explains the lawyer, but Carvajal refuses to plead guilty.

EFE

