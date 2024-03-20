When there are just over a month and a half left for the completion of the elections of the June 2ndthe newspaper Reforma published yesterday a survey in which it gives 24 points advantage to the Morena presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaumwith 58 percent of the voters' preferences, against his closest rival, Xochitl Galvezwhich reaches 34 percent and a Jorge Alvarez Mainezof Citizen movementin free fall with only 8 percent.

The survey was carried out House for house and analysts They assure that 58 percent would represent 37 million 700 thousand votes, more than those obtained by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 2018, because each point is equivalent to 650 thousand votes. On the other hand, for Xochitl there would be about 21 million 100 thousand votes.

Furthermore, in a parallel survey the president AMLO has an acceptance of 73 percent against the 62 it had a month ago, so yesterday at the conference morning He mocked the dirty war that the opposition waged against him through social networks with the adjective “narcopresident“, so he says that those who undertook it should return the money they paid them headed by Claudio X. González. “They defrauded them.”

Immediately the opposition and especially Xochitl Galvez They questioned the survey, assuring that there is a “rejection rate” of 47 percent, because people are afraid to answer the pollsters and that a large part of that vote is theirs.

Potpourri. Another survey, published by Data Analitics, and disseminated by the Morenista campaign group in Sinaloa gives preferences of 67.2 percent to the Morena senatorial candidates: Imelda Castro and Enrique Inzunza and 25.1 to the Fuerza alliance candidates and Corazón por México: Paloma Sánchez and Eduardo Ortíz, while Jesús Valdés and Nubia Ramos of the Verde Ecologista almost disappear with 1.1 percent, Jespùs Estrada and Yolanda de la Cruz of the Labor Party with 1.2 percent, those ahead of: Fernanda Rivera and Miguel Vicente, from Movimiento Ciudadano with 2.5 percent. The opposition's reaction is missing.

RELIEF. The regiduría that Angelina Valenzuela left vacant with her license did not always remain in the family, but rather the State Congress elected Fernanda Inzunza Lugo as her substitute and she was sworn in last Thursday. They decided to give the new generations an opportunity, thereby reinforcing the Ahome council.

NARCO. The Sinaloan drug trafficking boss, Héctor “El Guero” Palma, is about to be released from prison after the third federal court of Jalisco granted him protection against formal imprisonment for intentional homicide and he had previously been exonerated from the accusation of crime. organized. However, he is still in prison due to an appeal filed by the federal public ministry dependent on the Attorney General's Office of the Republic.

SATELITE. Quite a spectacle was witnessed by the Mochitenses who saw the trail of light over the sky of Los Mochis that was seen the night before due to the passage of the Starlink satellite. Spectators shared many photos and videos.

