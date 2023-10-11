McLaren on the rise

The start of 2023 had made the fans worried McLaren, both for the farewell of Andreas Seidl and that of technical director James Key, who left in the direction of Sauber. The MCL60 then seemed to be a less than competitive car, which often struggled to get into Q2.

But Andrea Stella, the new manager of the team, was sure of his team’s redemption with the updates that would arrive during the year. So it was and McLaren she transformed into a wonderful swan capable of fighting for the podium practically every weekend from Austria onwards.

To get an idea of ​​the sensational recovery of the men from Woking, just think of the 137 point gap that separated them from Aston Martin after Canada, now reduced to just 11 points after just eight world championship events. In short, McLaren’s comeback is not leaving the paddock indifferent and is instilling confidence in those hoping to make up ground starting from the next championship against the very strong Red Bull.

Verstappen praises Norris and Piastri

And even at Red Bull, this very fast McLaren is being carefully observed, which in Qatar was able to give it a hard time, especially on Saturday, with the Shootout pole and Oscar Piastri’s Sprint victory. In this regard, Max Verstappen explained, in the statements reported by the Spanish As: “I think McLaren is the most consistent team among our pursuers and I think they have the best driver pairing available (Piastri-Norris, ed.)”

Is he right? Give your opinion in the survey FormulaPassion.it:

Take Our Poll